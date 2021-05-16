Dozens Hurt After Synagogue Bleachers Collapse in West Bank Settlement - Videos

The incident comes amid escalating violence between Jews and Palestinians across Israel, the West Bank and Jerusalem, and several weeks after a deadly stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel.

One person has died and between 40 and 60 have been injured following the collapse of bleachers at a synagogue in Giv'at Ze'ev, an Israeli settlement in the West Bank about five km northwest of Jerusalem, emergency services have reported.

Amateur footage from the scene shows what appears to be hundreds of worshipers crowded into the synagogue's halls, dancing along to music, when the collapse takes place.

כנראה אירוע רב נפגעים בביהכ"נ קארלין סטולין בגבעת זאב pic.twitter.com/tmJ2YBxUNO — דובי. ה. Doby H (@DobyH1) May 16, 2021

The incident sparked mass chaos at the scene, with people heard calling for calm as believers sought to leave the area.

Police said 40 people were injured in the incident and called it a "multiple casualty event," while local medical services said that about 60 people were being treated, about ten of them in serious or critical condition. One person has died.

Footage from outside the synagogue showed ambulances and fire vehicles at the scene. The military announced that soldiers had been deployed to assist.

The incident took place on the eve of Shavuot, or 'Feast of Weeks', a Jewish observance that follows 50 days after Passover. It is the second of three major Jewish festivals, with the others being passover itself and Sukkot. Shavuot is a public holiday in Israel, and schools and most businesses are closed. The festival marks the wheat harvest in the Old Testament, and also commemorates the legend of God giving the Torah to the children of Israel at Mount Sinai.

Sunday's incident comes several weeks after the deadly 30 April 2021 stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel, in which 45 people died and over 150 injured in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said was "one of the worst disasters" in the country's history." The vast majority of people killed in that incident were Haredi Jews - a sect of Orthodox Jews with highly conservative beliefs and social customs and mostly negative attitudes toward Zionism and the State of Israel.

The Giv'at Ze'ev synagogue was said to have been filled with ultra-Orthodox worshipers during Sunday's incident. The settlement is known to contain a mix of Haredi, Zionist Orthodox, and secular populations.

The Giv'at Ze'ev settlement, situated near Jerusalem, was founded on the site of an abandoned Jordanian military camp in the West Bank 1977, a decade after the Six Day War of June 1967, during which time Israel seized the territory from Amman. The United Nations considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be illegal under international law, but the Israeli government and its US allies have disputed the UN's judgements. Israel has not formally annexed the West Bank, but maintains de-facto control over much of the territory, and has built hundreds of settlements in the territory containing over 600,000 Israeli Jews.

This year's Shavuot celebrations have been muted amid tensions and violence between Israel's Jewish and Palestinian communities after weeks of mounting tensions over a series of grievances by Palestinian against the Israeli government, starting with restricted access to the Old City of Jerusalem, the Israeli police storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and an anticipated Supreme Court ruling allowing for Palestinians to be evicted from their homes in East Jerusalem. The tensions have sparked violence, rioting, and clashes between police and protesters throughout Israel, the West Bank and Jerusalem, and Gaza militants have launched hundreds of rockets into the country, with the Israeli military responding with massed airstrikes. Over 100 people have died in the violence, most of them Palestinians in Gaza, and hundreds more have been injured.