Israel Wants to 'Restore Deterrence' and 'Aggressor' to Pay Price, Netanyahu Says

As the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict shows little signs of abating, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the military campaign waged by his country is continuing "full-force" and will "take time".
In a televised address, Netanyahu announced that Israel "wants to levy a heavy price" on Hamas and "return peace and security and restore deterrence".
"Our campaign against the terrorist organisations is continuing with full force," he said. "We are acting now, for as long as necessary, to restore calm and quiet to you, Israel's citizens. It will take time."
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
