Car-Ramming Attack Reported in East Jerusalem, Several Police Injured - Video

A Palestinian man has been shot after ramming his car into border police in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem. Conflicting reports suggest that between four and six officers were injured in the attack.
Footage from the scene shows heavily-armed officers in riot gear at the scene.
Reports that a car rammed into Israel police in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem. Four officers injured, Palestinian attacker shot pic.twitter.com/p9uWiyDEEN— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) May 16, 2021
More footage appears to show the soldiers aiming their gun at the driver while attempting to pull him out of the car, before shooting him at point blank range, killing him.
Palestinian rams his car into cops in Sheik Jerakh injures cops and is shot and killed . #breakingnews #Israel #jerusalem #attack pic.twitter.com/KOm0DsXx8O— Oren Rosenfeld (@rosenfeld_oren) May 16, 2021
