Register
03:58 GMT16 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jewish worshippers pray by the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2021.

    Rabbis Urge Haredi Jews to Skip Shavuot Western Wall Visit Amid Growing Tensions - Report

    © REUTERS / ILAN ROSENBERG
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/10/1082906832_0:167:2730:1703_1200x675_80_0_0_d272dbff654cb2b6bf27b19500886d72.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105161082906813-rabbis-urge-haredi-jews-to-skip-shavuot-western-wall-visit-amid-growing-tensions---report/

    On the Shavuot holiday, going to the Western Wall is significant because it is one of the three holidays, along with Passover and Sukkot, when Jews were historically expected to go to Jerusalem's Temple and give sacrifices. As a result, these holidays typically draw a large number of Jewish worshipers to the Western Wall.

    Due to the ongoing and at times escalating conflict situation across Israel, ultra-Orthodox Haredi leaders Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein declared over the weekend that Jews should not go to the Western Wall to worship on Shavuot, Israel's news portal Walla reported on Sunday.

    In a joint letter, the two rabbis stated that the danger was too great and that everyone was obliged to refrain from any "act of provocation."

    Kanievsky and Edelstein are two of the most powerful rabbis in the Haredi Lithuanian non-Hassidic community, and their words bear a lot of weight and authority to the orthodox Jews.

    This message comes amid ongoing violence between Jews and Palestinian Arabs across the country, particularly in the city of Lod, where a state of emergency was declared earlier, as well as ongoing military clashes between the Israeli Defense Forces and Gaza-based militant groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

    The Palestinian groups blame the continuing clashes on the Jewish presence on the Temple Mount, which is adjacent to the Western Wall.

    According to the outlet, despite Kanievsky's and Edelstein's pleas, it appears that a large number of worshipers are nonetheless expected to arrive. Police and the Western Wall Heritage Foundation are planning for tens of thousands of people to arrive during Shavuot, which starts Sunday night. The holiday commemorates G-d giving the Torah to the Jewish people on Mount Sinai.
    An Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish man looks down from a house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, Monday, May 10, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    An Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish man looks down from a house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, Monday, May 10, 2021.

    Clashes between Arabs and the Israeli authorities have continued throughout the last week on the Temple Mount not far from the Western Wall, beginning with Israeli police storming and violently clearing the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Those clashes spilled over into large-scale riots that spread throughout the country in which bands of Zionist settlers have attacked Arabs and vice-versa.

    All in all, the situation grew into a full conflict between Israel and the Palestinians on the evening of May 10. Since the start of the current fighting, more than 2,500 rockets have been fired by Palestinian militants into Israeli territory, about 400 have fallen inside the Gaza Strip. The sound of a rocket attack siren echoed throughout most of Israel, including Jerusalem itself.

    The strikes on Israelis resulted in eight civilians and one soldier killed, according to official data. Israel has also struck hundreds of targets in the Gaza Strip. The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes has reached 145, including 41 children.

    Related:

    Hamas Warns It Will Hit Israel ‘Shell for Shell, City for City, Rocket for Rocket’ as Conflict Rages
    Israeli High Court's Recognition of Non-Orthodox Conversion 'Symbolic', Expert Explains
    Iranian Media Reveals How Some Hamas Rockets Have Been Defeating Israel’s Iron Dome
    Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Community Seeks Integration, Despite Stigmas, Says Local Entrepreneur
    Tags:
    Shavuot, Western Wall, jews, Orthodox Jews, Jewish state, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, rabbi, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on 15 May 2021.
    Israel Destroys Gaza Building That Housed AP and Al Jazeera Offices
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse