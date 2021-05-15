Over 350 Palestinians Injured Amid Clashes With Israeli Forces, Red Crescent Says

Earlier, the Red Crescent said that over 1,330 Palestinians had been injured amid ongoing tensions with Israel, with over 100 injuries reported in the Gaza Strip and nearly 900 - in the West Bank.
The unrest in East Jerusalem has been ongoing for several days over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area. The situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip has been deteriorating for the past week.
The Israeli army said on Saturday that a total of 2,500 rockets had been fired toward Israel from Gaza in the past days, with 430 of the projectiles having fallen within the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military says it has launched strikes against over 672 military targets in the Gaza Strip.
Several civilians and at least one soldier have been killed in Israel amid the exchange of rocket attacks. Meanwhile, Palestine has reported over 140 deaths, including more than 40 among children.
