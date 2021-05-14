Register
13:55 GMT14 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards targets in the Gaza Strip from their position near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on May 12, 2021. - Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz vowed more attacks on Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups in Gaza to bring total, long-term quiet before considering a ceasefire.

    Israeli Military Claims at Least 20 Senior Hamas Officials Killed, Reports Suggest

    © AFP 2021 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    113
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0e/1082885751_0:0:3070:1726_1200x675_80_0_0_2b792eab6832c55ab8e62bc8333e7821.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105141082889538-israeli-military-claims-at-least-20-senior-hamas-officials-killed-reports-suggest/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have killed at least twenty senior Hamas officials and hundreds of militants in a massive overnight attack on a network of tunnels dug under the northern Gaza Strip, and destroyed most of the groups' rocket manufacturing system, an Israeli security source told N12 broadcaster.

    On Thursday night, the IDF released a vague statement saying that its "air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip." Some international media outlets as well as Hamas militants perceived this statement as the start of an Israeli ground operation in the enclave.

    An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Videos: IDF Launches Strikes, Taps Ground Forces Amid Rocket Exchanges Along Gaza Strip
    According to the broadcaster, the statement was released as Israeli infantry vehicles and tanks were heading toward the fence separating Israel and Gaza, and leading Hamas operatives to believe that the Israeli troops had already crossed the fence. This reportedly prompted scores of Hamas militants to look for shelter in the network of underground tunnels.

    IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus later denied that the Israeli forces had entered the Gaza Strip. According to the IDF, it was a major 40-minute long air campaign that involved some 160 aircraft that dropped around 450 missiles targeting the enclave's tunnel network. After the operation, the IDF said that it had "damaged many kilometers of the Hamas ‘Metro’ network."

    "Yesterday we carried out at least 20 targeted assassinations of senior Hamas officials, hundreds are killed. We have destroyed most part of Hamas' rocket manufacturing system, we paralyzed the tunnels' system, which was their strategic tool. [We also made] a lot of many other achievements that they still do not understand," the source told the broadcaster.

    The Israeli military have long been planning how to turn the threat of the enclave's tunnel network into an opportunity to fight Hamas, thereby making these tunnels into a "mass grave."

    It is still unclear how many Hamas militants were buried in the tunnels as well as the total extent of damage inflicted.

    The situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip escalated on Monday evening. Since then, around 1,750 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. Israel has responded by launching multiple strikes against Hamas.

    Tags:
    Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Hamas, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian woman takes a selfie with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The compound houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israel and Gaza continue their fighting on 13 May 2021.
    Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse