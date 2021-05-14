Gaza Strip as Israeli-Palestinian Tensions Escalate

Sputnik goes live from Gaza City as hostilities between Palestinians and Israel continue to escalate. Overnight, the IDF announced on Twitter that its air and ground troops were attacking in the Gaza Strip. However, the Israeli ground forces have not yet crossed into the area, according to an IDF spokesperson.
The largest confrontation in recent years at the Gaza Strip border broke out on 10 May. Palestinian militants have since launched some 1,800 rockets towards Israel. Israel, for its part, has carried out multiple retaliatory strikes against Hamas, which rules the enclave, targeting its commanders and infrastructure.
