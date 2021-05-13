UN Secretary General Calls for 'Immediate' End to Deadly Hostilities in Israel, Gaza Strip

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has once again weighed in on the latest round of clashes taking place along the Gaza Strip, calling on both parties to end hostilities.
"Out of respect for the spirit of Eid, I appeal for an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in Gaza and Israel," Guterres relayed in a late Thursday tweet. "Too many innocent civilians have already died."
"This conflict can only increase radicalization and extremism in the whole region," he underscored.
Guterres remarks came moments after reports detailed that Egypt's security delegation had left Tel Aviv once Israeli officials reportedly rejected the prospects of a humanitarian cease fire deal. A source told the al-Arabiya broadcaster that the Egyptian subsequently left "fearing the start of a military operation.'
Over the last several days, thousands of rockets have been exchanged between Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces. Dozens have died and many have been injured as a result of the ongoing clashes.
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented that defense operations would continue against Hamas as long as they are necessary.
