Egyptian Delegation Leaves Tel Aviv After Israel Rejects Humanitarian Ceasefire Plans

Earlier in the night, the IDF announced that it was conducting an air and ground operation against the Gaza Strip. Several media outlets reported that troops had entered the enclave, however, sources within the Israeli army and eyewitnesses reported that IDF forces never stepped onto Palestinian territory.

Egypt's security delegation has left Tel Aviv following Israel's launch of a new military operation, and Israel has refused Egypt's calls for a humanitarian cease-fire, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources with the knowledge of the situation.

According to the report, a delegation from Egypt traveled to the Gaza Strip and then to Tel Aviv to consult with the authorities on the issue of reaching a ceasefire.

"Israel has rejected the Egyptian request for a humanitarian ceasefire, the Egyptian delegation has left Tel Aviv, fearing the start of a military operation," a source told al-Arabiya broadcaster.

According to the Middle East Monitor, citing local media, Israeli politicians said that they were relying on what results the army could achieve, noting that they support the escalation of the military conflict.

Another source is quoted in the report as noting that the political circles considered a full-scale military response to attacks from Gaza as showing the harsh consequences of assaulting Israel, although at the moment the logic behind the retaliation measures was to "contain the situation."

The IDF's operation comes after several days of intensive rocket fire from the Palestinian territory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip would continue as long as necessary.

Residents of Israeli border settlements have been ordered to stay in bomb shelters until further notice by the country's army, the IDF said.

