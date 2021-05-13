Situation in Gaza Strip As Israeli-Palestinian Tensions Escalate

Sputnik comes live from Gaza City as hostilities with Israel continue to escalate. Israel has launched air strikes against Hamas targets in the region in retaliation of earlier attacks carried out by that group which is considered by many countries, as well as Israel, to be a terrorist organisation.
Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air strikes.
The conflict between police and protesters intensified after an Israeli court decided to evict six Palestinian families from Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. The conflict was followed by an exchange of rocket fire between Israel and Gaza that led to a new round of unrest in the country.
