IDF Chiefs to Approve Gaza Ground Invasion Plans Later on Thursday

The clashes between Hamas and the Israeli military have been intensifying over the past few days, with over 1,600 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.

The heads of the IDF will be presenting and discussing plans for a possible ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, according to The Times of Israel. These plans, assembled by the Gaza Division and Southern Command, may then be given to Israel's political leadership, the report suggested.

In the meantime, IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said that at least 1,600 rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the recent clashes, with Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system shoeing the effectiveness of around 90 percent.

The initial clashes between police and protesters started over reports that the authorities wouldn't allow worshippers to hold their usual Ramadan evening gatherings outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, close to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

© REUTERS / IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza May 12, 2021.

The conflict between the police and protesters intensified after an Israeli court's decision to evict some Palestinian families from Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

The escalation was followed by exchanges of rocket fire between Israel and Gaza that led to a new round of tensions and mass unrest in the country.

Since the beginning of the tensions, six Israelis have been reported dead, with more than 200 injured. At the same time, 67 Palestinians have been killed, with hundreds more wounded in Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities.