Video: Violent Clashes Break Out in Across Israel Amid IDF-Hamas Rocket Exchanges

A number of violent clashes have broken out across Israel on Wednesday, with the Israeli city of Lod undergoing multiple confrontations despite the area being placed under a curfew earlier.
Many videos are being shared on social media that show instances of rock-throwing, buildings being attacked, fires being ignited, among other offenses. Earlier, the United Nations warned of a “full-scale war” as violence continues to intensify.
The state of emergency imposed by Netanyahu implemented a curfew, and saw additional security forces pulled from their West Bank stations and relocated to Arab-Jewish city Lod.
Mayor Yair Revivo, who oversees the Israeli city, requested assistance from Netanyahu late Tuesday, saying that the situation was too big for the police. The official had remarked that “this is Kristallnacht in Lod.”
There have been reports of attacks on homes and shops throughout the city, as tensions continue to escalate. So far, many global leaders have taken to condemning the attacks, with others asking citizens to refrain from acting in violence towards one another.
So far, there have been reports that more than 70 deaths, including that of ten children, have been documented since violent clashes erupted on Monday. Hundreds of others have been reported injured.
