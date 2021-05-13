Worshippers Gather for Eid al-Fitr Prayers Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem Amid Tensions

Sputnik is live from East Jerusalem as Muslim worshippers are gathering outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque to join in prayers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, a month of praying and fasting in the Islamic calendar.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas earlier cancelled Eid al-Fitr celebrations due to the ongoing hostilities that saw dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli raids come in response to a barrage of rockets fired from the enclave on Monday. Since then, the two sides have exchanged rounds of fire, resulting in casualties on both sides.
Follow our live feed to find out more!
