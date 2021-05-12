'This is Only the Beginning': Netanyahu Vows to 'Inflict Blows That Hamas Has Not Dreamt Of'

During his visit to a hospital treating those wounded in 11 May’s overnight rocket strikes, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Hamas would face even more retaliatory blows by Israeli forces.
"This is just the beginning! We'll deliver [Hamas] blows they haven't dreamt of", Netanyahu said.
The prime minister's warnings come as Hamas admitted that several of its top military commanders were killed in Israeli strikes carried out in response to a massive rocket attack on Tel Aviv and other cities in Israel that left five people dead and 200 injured. The IDF's retaliatory strikes, in turn, killed 43 Palestinians and injured 300 more.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)