Videos: Israeli Iron Dome Strikes Down Dozens of Rockets in Sky Over Tel Aviv

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Palestinian fighters had launched over 600 rockets at the country from the Gaza Strip. Approximately 200 of the strikes were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, with Israel carrying out retaliatory strikes against Gaza in return.

Palestinian armed groups continued to fire a rocket barrage towards Israel early Wednesday, with rockets aimed at the cities of Ashkelon, Modiin, and Tel Aviv, according to local media reports.

As Hamas launched a massive barrage of rockets at the country's capital, according to the IDF, a massive explosion was heard near Tel-Aviv. The cause of the explosion, however, is not clear at this time.

Multiple videos shared on social media show what appears to be the Israeli air defense system in action. The Iron Dome system can be seen intercepting multiple rockets over the city, as air raid sirens sound off in the background.

Iron Dome interceptors fired against rockets launched from #Gaza a short time ago near Tel-Aviv. #Israel pic.twitter.com/CpaUmw27Y9 — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) May 12, 2021

And once more multiple interceptions. pic.twitter.com/kAbQelBugJ — Michael Elgort 🤍❤️🤍 ✡️ (@just_whatever) May 12, 2021

Multiple Iron Dome Tamir interceptors launched towards rocket barrage fired from #Gaza a short time ago. #Israel pic.twitter.com/Dir1i8TUz7 — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) May 12, 2021

WATCH as the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepts rockets over southern Israel: pic.twitter.com/xUz3bMuTzz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

Reports citing Hamas' military arm have indicated that about 110 rockets were fired toward Israel and the nearby Ben Gurion International Airport over a short period of time. The city of Beersheba has also reportedly been hit by dozens of missiles.

Rocket barrage fired from #Gaza a short time ago towards #Israel. pic.twitter.com/9EIwRhq5js — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) May 12, 2021

Multiple rockets launched from militant site towards Tel-Aviv a short time ago. #Israel #Gaza pic.twitter.com/Vv8InRvVgp — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) May 12, 2021

Earlier in the day, the IDF released a video shot by an eyewitness showing extremely intense rocket fire and the operation of the Iron Dome interceptors over the evening sky of Tel Aviv.

RAW FOOTAGE: This is the moment the Iron Dome intercepted a barrage of rockets over Tel Aviv and central Israel. pic.twitter.com/8jl8OTgWCl — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

So far, hundreds of explosions have been recorded across southern and central Israel, per media reports. Sirens could be heard in settlements near Gaza, Beersheba and Tel Aviv and its environs.

The recent barrage of rockets came only minutes after news that the IDF had destroyed a nine-story building in Gaza City, in accordance with their statement that they were striking residential buildings because those were allegedly being used by Palestinian fighters.

The IDF said it has struck a number of targets in the Gaza Strip in the past few hours, and the strikes are ongoing.

The Iron Dome is a mobile all-weather air defense system that is intended to intercept and eliminate short-range rockets and artillery shells fired from distances of 4 to 70 kilometers that are aimed at Israeli-populated areas.