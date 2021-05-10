Jerusalem's Old City Following Clashes Between Israeli Police and Palestinians

Sputnik is live from Jerusalem as the city saw another round of confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinians at the Temple Mount that reportedly left dozens injured.
The unrest has been going on for several days over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area.
Today's clashes also coincide with Jerusalem Day, an Israeli celebration planned to be held as scheduled, despite the tensions, with the police placed on high alert in case of disturbances.
