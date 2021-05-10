Israel Defence Forces Confirm Three Rocket Strikes Fired From Gaza

Three more rockets targeting the southern part of the country were launched on Monday morning, according to the official account of the Israeli army. So far, no casualties or damage from the attack have been reported.
It's 7AM.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 10, 2021
3 more rockets have been fired toward southern Israel, disrupting what should have been a typical morning.
Parents are waking their children and rushing them to bomb shelters.
The time for terror is not now, not ever.
About half an hour earlier, the IDF said that air raid sirens had sounded in southern Israel.
On Sunday, a total of four rockets were fired toward Israel from Gaza. Two of the rockets exploded inside Gaza, while one was intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defence system. The Israeli forces hit Hamas targets in response to the Sunday attack, also blockading the fishing zone off the coast of Gaza, preventing Palestinian trawlers from going out to sea.
All comments
Show new comments (0)