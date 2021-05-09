Video: Clashes Between Palestinians, Jews in Israel Go on For Day Three

Clashes between Palestinians and Jews that began on Friday continue in the city of Jerusalem, evolving from weeks of tensions during Ramadan and more recently a forthcoming decision by an Israeli court that could have dozens of Palestinian families evicted from their houses in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Protests in Israel continued on Sunday, with several cities also seeing unrest in support of those Palestinian families that will potentially be evicted from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in Jerusalem.

Demonstrations popped up in several Israeli cities inclduing Haifa and Nazareth. Some people were filmed throwing stones and fireworks in Jerusalem's neighbourhood of Ma'ale HaZeitim.

The Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood has also seen demonstrations.

הפגנות הזדהות עם התושבים בשייח' ג'ראח גם בנצרת @eran_singer pic.twitter.com/8V3wwK1d9B — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 9, 2021

תיעוד זריקות אבנים וזיקוקים לעבר בית יהודי בשכונת מעלה הזיתים בירושלים

(צילום: באדיבות בני המשפחה)@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/zvN1cAuZCo — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 9, 2021

​Police have been filmed trying to disperse the crowds.

עוד מחיפה. עימותים שלא נראו שנים בעיר. המחאה גוברת מול ניסיון המשטרה לפזר את ההתקהלות pic.twitter.com/kIoILaNYj3 — Jack khoury.جاك خوري (@KhJacki) May 9, 2021

​As clashes continued in Israel over the possible eviction of the Palestinians, the Israeli court has delayed the hearing, according to Al Jazeera. The Saturday unrest has reportedly seen at least 90 Palestinians injured, while Friday clashes had over 200 Palestinians injured, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent organisation, and 18 police officers hurt, according to Israeli police.

Unrest in Israel prompted reaction from many, including the United States and the Middle East Quarter - which includes Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations - who have called for de-escalation in Jerusalem.

On Sunday, the White House released a statement on the Jerusalem protests, revealing that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to his Tel Aviv counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabb, reiterating Washington's "serious concerns" on the situation in Israel.

Israel has seen several rocket attacks in recent days, particularly two missiles were launched towards the Jewish state from the region on Sunday.