Video: Huge Fire Ravages in Iranian Coastal City of Bushehr

On late Friday, a massive fire broke out in the Iranian city of Bushehr, where a navy military base and an atomic power plant is located.
According to the Irib news agency, the fire started at around 9 p.m., local time, with local fire departments managing to contain it by 11 p.m. There were no injuries reported. The deputy director of operations of Bushehr Municipality Fire told the Mehr news agency that the fire occurred in the area around Shahid Motahari Square and near Imam Ali Pass.
Videos on social media show a huge blaze, with some users alleging that the fire took place on the military base. Others speculated that the fire broke out in the port of Bushehr.
Massive explosion at the military air base in Bushehr— California🇺🇸🦅 (@OldPrague) May 7, 2021
Southern #Iran #فوري
pic.twitter.com/A7z24mQBJ8
Massive explosion at the military air base in Bushehr— California🇺🇸🦅 (@OldPrague) May 7, 2021
Southern #Iran #فوري
pic.twitter.com/MbfoUZjdcF
#BREAKING The Bushehr Port of #Iran is totally ablaze.— Cali Dreaming NaphiSoc (@NaphiSoc) May 7, 2021
It is a major oil export port.
Again, Iran skimping on maintenance is biting them in the rear. One would think after all the sites which have exploded over the last couple years they actually would be increasing maintenance. pic.twitter.com/Jh71bStqnC
Breaking:— InteliGirl (@girl_inteli) May 7, 2021
Vast Fire near #Bushehr Air Base ,south of #Iran pic.twitter.com/RwAU1poeKj
The cause of the incident has not yet been identified, and an investigation has reportedly been launched.
All comments
Show new comments (0)