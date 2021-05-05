Lavrov: Russia Has 'Some Ideas' on How to Resume Israeli-Palestinian Peace Process

"We are concerned about the lack of prospective agreements on how to resume the peace process, the peace talks. We are ready to help, we have some ideas. Today's contacts with you [the Palestinian Authority] are of particular importance to us", Lavrov said during a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad al-Maliki, in Moscow.
The Russian diplomat further noted that the sides were going to discuss steps that would allow Moscow to expand its assistance to the Palestinian Authority in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As soon as the epidemiological situation allows, we expect to hold another meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. There are a number of promising projects that we have been planning to implement for quite some time now. I hope that it will take place in the very near future", Lavrov added.
The Israeli-Palestinian peace process has long been stalled due to both sides refusing to compromise on issues important to them. One of the main goals of the Palestinian side is to restore the border between Israel and Palestinian Authority to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territorial exchange.
