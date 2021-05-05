Register
12:28 GMT05 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    IRGC

    Iranian TV Broadcasts Clip Featuring US Capitol's Destruction, IRGC Troops 'Seizing' Jerusalem

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    280
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107395/05/1073950529_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_1f51f7d90ee40d7ebea66dccee50b3ba.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105051082806692-iranian-tv-broadcasts-clip-featuring-us-capitols-destruction-irgc-troops-seizing-jerusalem/

    Tehran is still at odds with Washington over the introduction of sanctions in 2018. The two countries are in the process of resolving mutual claims, but these efforts by the Biden administration do not sit well with some American lawmakers.

    Ahead of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's address to the nation on 2 May, the country's state TV ran a video clip that featured troops from the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) marching and firing missiles followed by images of the US Capitol dome blowing up and then views of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

    The song in the background hailed the IRGC troops for purportedly levelling the US Capitol and "liberating" Jerusalem, Tony Blair Institute analyst Kasra Aarabi noted in a tweet. The footage of the "Capitol's explosion" was apparently snatched from a 2013 Hollywood action film called "White House Down".

    The controversial video fanned the flames of criticism against US President Joe Biden over the administration's plans to return to the nuclear deal with Iran and lift (at least partially) the sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic by Donald Trump.

    Republican Senator Pat Toomey argued that instead of lifting sanctions Washington should be making sure Iran never gains enough military power to commit the things shown in the video. The senator appealed to a recently leaked private conversation of Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in which the diplomat claimed the IRGC calls the shots in the country, including when it comes to foreign policy. The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic responded to the emergence of the audiotape by stating that Zarif's comments were ripped out of context, but did not deny the authenticity of the recording.

    A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 4, 2019, shows the atomic enrichment facilities Natanz nuclear research centre, some 300 kilometres south of capital Tehran.
    © AFP 2021 / HO
    Iran, US 'May Be Nearing' Nuclear Deal as Vienna Talks Continue Amid 'Flurry of Diplomatic Contacts'

    The US is currently indirectly engaged in the talks of the Joint Commission of parties to the Iran nuclear deal aimed at restoring Washington's participation in the accord and returning Iran to compliance with it. It is so far unclear how much progress the parties have made in reconciling their disagreements, but media reports suggest the US is ready to lift practically all of Donald Trump's sanctions if Iran reimposes restrictions on its nuclear programme to ensure it remains peaceful.

    Related:

    Iran Seeks People Who Leaked Foreign Minister's Interview Containing Bombshell Claims About IRGC
    Iranian Commander: IRGC Closely Monitoring Vessels Within Persian Gulf Amid US Tensions
    Iran's IRGC Vessels Harass US Ships in Persian Gulf, Media Claims
    Iran Will Respond in Kind to 'Any Act of Evil' by Israel, IRGC Commander Warns
    US Tries to Avoid Miscalculations When Coming Across IRGC Vessels at Sea, Pentagon Says
    Tags:
    Jerusalem, US Capitol, Iran, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse