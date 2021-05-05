SANA: Explosions Heard Near Syria's Port City of Latakia

According to the SANA report, the sounds of explosions were caused by air defense systems "confronting enemy targets" while responding to what was described as "Israeli aggression".
The reported "enemy missiles" targeted Al-Haffah areas in Latakia and Masyaf, west of the Hama governorate.
Videos allegedly showing the aftermath of the blast was shared on social media.
A large fire with secondary explosions near Latakia, #Syria reported. pic.twitter.com/FHZSIgL9Td— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) May 5, 2021
Site of explosion in Latakia after reported Israeli airstrikes. #Syria pic.twitter.com/Ob065eGrEg— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) May 5, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)