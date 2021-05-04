Afghan Army Airstrike Kills 10 Talibs in Northern Afghanistan

According to the ministry, a large Taliban convoy was on its way to the Qaysar from Chehel Gazi village when it came under attack.
The ministry specified that the strike thwarted an attack that the convoy plotted in the Qaysar district of Faryab province.
The airstrike also resulted in 16 Talibs sustaining injuries. The wounded and dead reportedly include senior Taliban members and commanders, the ministry stated.
Violence flared up in the Central Asian country ahead of the Taliban's May 1 deadline for US and allied troops to complete their pullout. Tolo News estimates that 226 Afghan civilians and military personnel have been killed in Taliban attacks since US President Joe Biden announced plans in mid-April to start the withdrawal by May 1.
*Terrorist organisation banned in Russia
