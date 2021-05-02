Rockets Fired at Baghdad Airport Base Housing US Troops - Reports

At least two rockets have targeted Camp Victory, which houses American forces at Baghdad International Airport, an Iraqi security source told AFP on Sunday.
According to social media reports, a possible attack had been expected against the US assets in Baghdad and local security forces have been patrolling major locations hosting US troops.
The attack reportedly resulted in no casualties.
🚨The #IRGC backed Hashd Al-Sha’abi militias fired at least two 107mm rockets at the Camp Victory of #USArmy near #Baghdad International Airport in #Iraq. pic.twitter.com/N4fEqZLj6h— Ali Javanmardi (@Javanmardi75) May 2, 2021
The latest attack comes after on April 22, multiple rockers hit Camp Victory, also resulting in no injuries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)