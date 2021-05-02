Israeli Soldiers Shoot at Knife-Wielding Woman - Video

"An assailant armed with a knife attempted to stab IDF soldiers at the Gush Etzion Junction. A soldier fired toward the assailant and neutralized her. No IDF injuries were reported", the IDF tweeted.
The woman was reportedly 60-years-old. She approached the soldiers with a knife even after the soldiers warned her to stop and fired warning shots in the air.
Video of the moment the Palestinian suspect brandishing a knife was shot by IDF soldiers at the Gush Etzion junction in the West Bankhttps://t.co/aw69Ol5ZnR pic.twitter.com/Hqnrys2hSC#Israel #Israeli #NewsUpdate #BREAKING #news24 #ATTACK #Emergency #VIDEOS #Trending— Israelnews_export (@Israelnews_) May 2, 2021
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The attack comes amid a rise in tensions following the postponement of the Palestinian elections.
