Register
16:30 GMT01 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet ( C foreground) is seen between US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter jets at Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, file photo

    It's Time to Return Incirlik & Kurecik Bases to Turkey, Reconsider Relations With US, Observer Says

    © REUTERS / Umit Bektas
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    4120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105011082780195-its-time-to-return-incirlik--kurecik-bases-to-turkey-reconsider-relations-with-us-observer-says/

    Turks have taken to the streets in Istanbul, Ankara, Adana, and other cities to protest against Joe Biden recognising the events of 1915 as an Armenian genocide. The demonstrators called upon the Turkish authorities to end the US military's use of the Incirlik Air Base and Kurecik Radar Station in southern Turkey.

    "I believe that the time has come to return the bases provided by Turkey to NATO and the United States, mainly Incirlik and Kurecik, and nationalise them in the full sense of the word," says Ceyhun Bozkurt, Turkish political commentator, author of several studies on Turkish-American relations.

    Turkey has faced fundamental problems and tensions in relations with the United States, according to the commentator. He highlights that Washington has taken an overtly anti-Turkish position on a number of key issues, starting with the embargo against Turkey and ending with the Americans backing of military coups.

    "The time is long overdue for building a more independent relationship with the United States and NATO," he says. "In this context, I advocate… bringing relations between Turkey and NATO to an independent diplomatic level and transforming them from a superior-subordinate relationship into a relationship of equal independent states."

    Currently, the Incirlik base hosts the 39th Air Base Wing (39 ABW) of the US Air Force, including approximately 1,500 US troops, A-10 Thunderbolt II jets, the F-15 and F-16 fighters, while refuelling aircraft are also located at the base. The press also occasionally reports about the deployment of aircraft equipped with Airborne Warning And Control System (AWACS), in Incirlik. AWACS is a mobile, long-range radar surveillance system and control centre for air defence.

    A-10 Thunderbolt
    © AFP 2021 / US AIR FORCE
    A-10 Thunderbolt

    The press also reported that 50 B61-12 type nuclear bombs are located at Incirlik.

    "According to foreign reports a certain number of US-owned tactical nuclear warheads are deployed on the base," says Bozkurt. "However, due to the lack of accurate and confirmed data by official sources, this information is largely perceived as rumours."

    Meanwhile, a number of other countries, primarily Germany, use this base from time to time as part of coalition operations to combat Daesh*.

    Speaking to the Anadolu Agency earlier this week, an unnamed source from Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence noted that all military bases on the country's territory should be subordinate to Turkish generals. “Incirlik is one of the bases of the Turkish Air Force, and all its infrastructure belongs to the Turkish Republic," the source added.

    People protest outside Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, demanding to expel US troops stationed in it
    © Sputnik / Sertac Kayar
    People protest outside Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, demanding to expel US troops stationed in it

    Incirlik Air Base: US Cold War Foothold

    Turkey formally joined NATO in February 1952 during the Cold War. The construction of the Incirlik base, which is located 250 miles southeast of Ankara, began in the spring of 1951. In December 1954, the Turkish General Staff and the US Air Force signed a joint use agreement for the new base. Initially, the Americans planned to use the foothold as an emergency staging and recovery site for medium and heavy bombers.

    Incirlik was used in a large number of operations, both during the Cold War and afterwards. In the early 1960s, US-owned U-2 reconnaissance aircraft were deployed there, which sparked tensions between Turkey and the Soviet Union, the political commentator recalls.

    According to the base's official website, many types of aircraft including F-4 Phantoms, F-15 Eagles, F-16 Falcons, F-111 Aardvarks, and A-10 Thunderbolts were deployed to Incirlik Air Base throughout the 1970s and 1980s, except during the Cyprus Crisis.

    People protest outside Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, demanding to expel US troops stationed in it
    © Sputnik / Sertac Kayar
    People protest outside Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, demanding to expel US troops stationed in it

    In March 1980, Washington and Ankara stepped up military cooperation by signing a new Defence and Economic Cooperation Agreement (DECA). The accords provided the fundamental legal basis for the presence of Americans at the base, according to Bozkurt.

    "The Incirlik base was used by the United States for various purposes during operations in the Middle East, including the withdrawal of American citizens during the Arab-Israeli War and the Islamic Revolution in Iran. And during the first operation in the Persian Gulf from the Incirlik base, air support was provided to the American military in northern Iraq," Bozkurt notes.

    All in all, the base plays an active role in the implementation of NATO missions, the commentator notes, insisting that Turkey should take full control of the military installations.

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    RDIF, Viscoran Ilac Agree to Produce Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V in Turkey
    Cost of F-35's Engines Will Jump by 3% - All Because of US Spat With Turkey Over S-400s
    People Rally Against US Recognition of Armenian Genocide in Turkey's Izmir
    Tags:
    Cold War, NATO, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse