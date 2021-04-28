Register
19:55 GMT28 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    an Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboat

    Iranian Official Calls US ‘Main Source of Insecurity’ in Persian Gulf After ‘Warning Shot’ Incident

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 91
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105938/31/1059383102_0:120:3084:1854_1200x675_80_0_0_e7ca6a94cac600238f292ced8594329d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202104281082752675-iranian-official-calls-us-main-source-of-insecurity-in-persian-gulf-after-warning-shot-incident/

    The US Navy revealed Tuesday that its forces fired several ‘warning shots’ at Revolutionary Guard Navy vessels after they came in close contact with US warships in the Persian Gulf on Monday. Earlier, US media accused Iran of “swarming” and “harassing” US Coast Guard ships using small patrol boats at the beginning of the month.

    The United States is the “main source of insecurity” in the Persian Gulf region, and uses its presence to pressure other countries, including its European allies, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf – speaker of Iran’s parliament, has said.

    “The United States wants to gain influence over the region and the global economy through presence in the Persian Gulf,” Qalibaf said, speaking at a virtual conference dedicated to Persian Gulf security hosted by the Supreme National Defence University in Tehran on Wednesday, his remarks cited by local media.

    “It also wants to exercise power even on the European powers in a bid to maintain the security of the Zionist regime in this sensitive region, which plays a very important role in the global energy supply and serves as the engine that propels the economic sector forward,” he added, referring to the roughly one fifth of all seaborne oil trade passing through the Persian Gulf each day.

    Along with insecurity, Qalibaf suggested that the presence of foreign forces in the Gulf “leads to the destruction of economic opportunities in the region and beyond.”

    He stressed, however, that the Islamic Republic had “cut off [the US’s] hands from the north of the Persian Gulf” through its pursuit of an independent foreign policy, and expressed hope that eventually, other countries would “together rid them of their foothold in the region and celebrate a day when foreign troops are expelled from the Persian Gulf.”

    The official’s comments come in the wake of two incidents involving the alleged “harassment” of US ships by Revolutionary Guard Navy cutters as they passed through waters in the Persian Gulf. The first incident, said to have taken place over a 3 hour period on 2 April but left unreported until Monday, was the first of its kind under President Joe Biden.

    Coast Guardsmen aboard U.S Coast Guard Cutter Monomoy (WPB 1326) wave good-bye to the guided missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 74) after the first underway fuel replenishment (UNREP) between a U.S. Navy cruiser and a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter.
    © Wikipedia / JOSN Joseph Ebalo
    Iran's IRGC Vessels Harass US Ships in Persian Gulf, Media Claims
    On Wednesday, the US Navy reported on a second incident said to have taken place Monday and involving the firing of ‘warning shots’ at Iranian vessels as they again approached US vessels.

    Similar maritime incidents took place repeatedly under Donald Trump, with Washington threatening to blow Iranian gunboats out of the water if they didn’t stop “harassing” the US vessels last year.

    On Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that “unsafe and unprofessional activity” by the Revolutionary Guards was “not new,” but rather a “persistent problem for a long time.” The spokesman added that the US doesn’t “want to see miscalculations” in such incidents.

    In 2019, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani invited all countries adjacent to the Persian Gulf to join an Iranian-led initiative known as the “Coalition of Hope” to ensure security in the Persian Gulf region independently of outside powers.

    Related:

    Iran Seeks People Who Leaked Foreign Minister's Interview Containing Bombshell Claims About IRGC
    Iran's Zarif Says Leaked Tape Sparked ‘Domestic Infighting’, Touts 'Synergy' of Military & Diplomacy
    US Reportedly Plans to Spend Nearly $18 Bln on Missile Interceptor for Use Against North Korea, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse