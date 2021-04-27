Iran Will Respond in Kind to 'Any Act of Evil' by Israel, IRGC Commander Warns

Tehran and Tel Aviv have no diplomatic relations, with Iran refusing to recognise the Jewish state and Israel pledging to do its best to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining a nuclear weapon, among other bilateral barbs.

The Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, has warned in an interview with the al-Mayadeen news network that Tehran will respond in kind to "any act of evil" by Israel.

"The evil deeds committed by the Zionists in the region will turn against them and expose Israel to real dangers in the future. If they continue committing them, they will draw closer and closer to collapse", Salami argued, insisting that "all the conditions for the collapse" of the Jewish state "are ready".

He spoke a few days after Mohammad Baqeri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, vowed retaliation for any possible move by Israel to target what the general described as a "resistance front", an apparent reference to an alleged alliance between Iran, the Syrian government, and the militant group Hezbollah.

© REUTERS / Baz Ratner Israeli soldiers

Baqeri told reporters that the Jewish state believes it can "constantly target Syrian soil, and make mischievous moves in various places and the seas" without receiving any response.

"Certainly efforts undertaken in recent days and efforts in the future that will endanger their [Israel's] interests will bring them to their senses, and the future of the resistance front is bright", Baqeri claimed.

The remarks came after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced last week that they had attacked missile batteries in Syria, in retaliation for the launch of a missile that fell near the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Centre southeast of the Israeli city of Dimona.

BREAKING: A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel’s southern Negev.



In response, we struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional surface-to-air batteries in Syria. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 22, 2021

The state-run Syrian news agency SANA, in turn, reported that Syrian air defence systems had repelled an Israeli rocket attack near the capital Damascus. At least four Syrian soldiers were reportedly injured in the attack, which occurred about 45 km northeast of the Syrian capital.

© Photo : Tasnim News Agency An Iranian Officer of Revolutionary Guards, with Israel flag drawn on his boots, is seen during graduation ceremony, held for the military cadets in a military academy, in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2018

The Syrian government has repeatedly attributed the missile attacks, which, in particular, targeted armaments depots in Syria, to the IDF.

Tel Aviv, in turn, points the finger at Tehran, who, Israel claims, is providing weapons to Damascus as a means of attacking the Jewish state. Iran denies having a military presence in the Arab Republic apart from advisers sent in at the request of Damascus to help the Syrian government fight terrorist groups.

Tehran rejects Israel's right to exist, frequently vowing to destroy it, while Tel Aviv, apart from accusing Iran of supplying arms to Damascus, has repeatedly pledged to stop the Islamic Republic from obtaining nuclear weapons. The Iranian government insists that its nuclear programme is purely peaceful.