Register
08:55 GMT27 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards march during a military parade to commemorate the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war in Tehran.

    Iran Will Respond in Kind to 'Any Act of Evil' by Israel, IRGC Commander Warns

    © REUTERS / MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    1130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202104271082736992-iran-will-respond-in-kind-to-any-act-of-evil-by-israel-irgc-commander-warns/

    Tehran and Tel Aviv have no diplomatic relations, with Iran refusing to recognise the Jewish state and Israel pledging to do its best to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining a nuclear weapon, among other bilateral barbs.

    The Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, has warned in an interview with the al-Mayadeen news network that Tehran will respond in kind to "any act of evil" by Israel.

    "The evil deeds committed by the Zionists in the region will turn against them and expose Israel to real dangers in the future. If they continue committing them, they will draw closer and closer to collapse", Salami argued, insisting that "all the conditions for the collapse" of the Jewish state "are ready".

    He spoke a few days after Mohammad Baqeri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, vowed retaliation for any possible move by Israel to target what the general described as a "resistance front", an apparent reference to an alleged alliance between Iran, the Syrian government, and the militant group Hezbollah. 

    Israeli soldiers stand next to a mobile artillery unit near the border with Syria in the Golan Heights January 28, 2015
    © REUTERS / Baz Ratner
    Israeli soldiers

    Baqeri told reporters that the Jewish state believes it can "constantly target Syrian soil, and make mischievous moves in various places and the seas" without receiving any response.

    "Certainly efforts undertaken in recent days and efforts in the future that will endanger their [Israel's] interests will bring them to their senses, and the future of the resistance front is bright", Baqeri claimed.

    The remarks came after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced last week that they had attacked missile batteries in Syria, in retaliation for the launch of a missile that fell near the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Centre southeast of the Israeli city of Dimona.

    The state-run Syrian news agency SANA, in turn, reported that Syrian air defence systems had repelled an Israeli rocket attack near the capital Damascus. At least four Syrian soldiers were reportedly injured in the attack, which occurred about 45 km northeast of the Syrian capital.

    An Iranian Officer of Revolutionary Guards, with Israel flag drawn on his boots, is seen during graduation ceremony, held for the military cadets in a military academy, in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2018
    © Photo : Tasnim News Agency
    An Iranian Officer of Revolutionary Guards, with Israel flag drawn on his boots, is seen during graduation ceremony, held for the military cadets in a military academy, in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2018

    The Syrian government has repeatedly attributed the missile attacks, which, in particular, targeted armaments depots in Syria, to the IDF.

    In this 6 June 2018 frame grab from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), a state-run TV network, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV programme from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran
    © AP Photo
    Iran Says 60% Enrichment is Answer to Israel's 'Nuclear Terrorism'
    Tel Aviv, in turn, points the finger at Tehran, who, Israel claims, is providing weapons to Damascus as a means of attacking the Jewish state. Iran denies having a military presence in the Arab Republic apart from advisers sent in at the request of Damascus to help the Syrian government fight terrorist groups.

    Tehran rejects Israel's right to exist, frequently vowing to destroy it, while Tel Aviv, apart from accusing Iran of supplying arms to Damascus, has repeatedly pledged to stop the Islamic Republic from obtaining nuclear weapons. The Iranian government insists that its nuclear programme is purely peaceful.

    Related:

    Iran Warns Israel of 'Consequences' From Any 'Reckless' Actions Over ‘False Flag’ Ship Incident
    Iran Asks Why Israel Gets Preferential Treatment With IAEA Despite Its Arsenal of Nukes
    ‘Sinister Intentions of Enemies’: Iran Slams Report Claiming IRGC Behind Israel Embassy Blast
    Iran Accuses Israel of Being Behind Natanz Sabotage Attack, Vows Revenge
    Tags:
    missile, relations, region, commander, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Israel, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse