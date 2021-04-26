Register
27 April 2021
    The Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the start of their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

    Qatari Emir Invited to Visit Saudi Arabia - Reports

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Middle East
    CAIRO (Sputnik) - Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has been invited for a visit to Saudi Arabia by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Al Ekhbariya TV reports.

    The invitation was passed on to the Qatari emir by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who is currently on an official visit to Qatar, Al Ekhbariya said on Monday.

    Last month, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks with the Saudi foreign minister in Qatar. Al Saud’s visit to Qatar became the first such official visit since Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on normalizing relations with Doha in January 2021.

    The ties were severed in mid-2017 amid claims that Qatar supported terrorism in the region and accusations of growing closer with Iran. Doha has repeatedly dismissed the allegations.

    At the end of February, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In January, a reconciliation agreement was signed with Qatar at the Saudi-hosted 41st summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the three-and-a-half-year-long sea, air and land blockade of Qatar was lifted.

    The summit also featured Jared Kushner - a senior advisor to former US President Donald Trump, who was tasked with mediating reconciliation between the Gulf states before Trump's tenure in office ended. The Trump administration maintained a good relationship with both Qatar and Saudi Arabia, despite the rift between the two.

    A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 5, 2021, shows from L to R: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd Bin Mahmud, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Dubai's Ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Nayef al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) posing for a pictures before the opening session of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the northwestern Saudi city of al-Ula. - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the Gulf states had signed an agreement on regional solidarity and stability at a summit aimed at resolving a three-year embargo against Qatar.
    A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 5, 2021, shows from L to R: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd Bin Mahmud, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Dubai's Ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Nayef al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) posing for a pictures before the opening session of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the northwestern Saudi city of al-Ula. - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the Gulf states had signed an agreement on regional "solidarity and stability" at a summit aimed at resolving a three-year embargo against Qatar.

    Qatar had been under a diplomatic and economic blockade for more than three years. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt had issued the 13-item ultimatum that required Doha to scale down the relations with Iran, to close a Qatari-based Turkish military base, to shut down the Al Jazeera television network and to stop meddling in neighbors' domestic affairs. 

    Doha insisted that the neighbors' discontent with its economic successes was behind their hostile policies.

