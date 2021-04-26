Iran’s Army Rolls Out New Domestically-Made Hardware as Tehran-Washington Tensions Persist

The Islamic Republic has made significant strides in creating a range of domestically-made sophisticated weapons systems in recent years, in the face of increasing tensions with the US that were exacerbated by Washington’s unilateral exit from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Tehran has presented an array of new military equipment developed by local experts at the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organisation of the Army Ground Forces, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reports.

The domestically-made hardware includes a radar warning system to detect and jam airborne interception radars used in enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), helicopters, and fighter jets.

Another piece of equipment pertains to an alarm system for the detection of laser-guided weapons and airborne threats that can tackle an enemy’s short-range air defence systems.

© REUTERS / President.ir Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (3rd L) and Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan (2nd L) stand in front of the new air defense missile system Bavar-373, in Tehran, Iran August 21, 2016

One more hardware piece is the micro turbojet engine Ranesh-1, which can be used in various UAVs, light aircraft, unmanned boats, and missile systems.

Additionally, the Ground Forces unveiled what Tasnim reported was "a self-protection drone-mounted system for detecting enemy’s radars, an AI-based network of flight system including drones and a land base, a radar jamming system carried by UAVs, and a land-based jamming system to counter hostile drones and remote-controlled systems".

The past few years have seen the Islamic Republic roll out a whole array of advanced domestically-made military hardware, including drones and missiles, amid growing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The tensions have been in place since Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the reinstatement of crippling American economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic in May 2018.

The tensions escalated in early January 2020, when top Iranian General, Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike authorised by then-President Donald Trump.