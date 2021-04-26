Israel Restricts Gaza Fishing Zone After Series of Rocket Launches - Fishermen’s Union

"The occupation authorities have informed us through the civil affairs office about the reduction of the fishing zone in the sea of the Gaza Strip, from 15 miles to 9 miles, starting at 6:00 a.m. this Monday [03:00 GMT]," Ayyash said.
Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tweeted that a rocket fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip late on Sunday night exploded inside Gaza.
Over the weekend, over 30 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, with several intercepted by Tel Aviv's Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. The escalation of hostilities began on Friday, when three rockets were fired toward Israel from Gaza (one was intercepted by the Iron Dome).
Israel has targeted Hamas infrastructure in Gaza in response to the rocket launches.
