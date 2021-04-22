Video: Multiple Rockets Reportedly Hit US Military Base Near Baghdad International Airport

Three rockets fell on Friday in the vicinity of Baghdad International airport, according to SkyNewsArabia.
According to Reuters, citing security officials, the rockets landed near the area of the airport where US forces are located, and no damages or casualties were reported.
A source from Iraqi security bodies told al-Sumaria broadcaster that the primary target of the attack was the US military base.
A video shared by Twitter users, said to be from the area, suggests that sirens can be heard either in the airport or "inside the US military base", Camp Victoria.
