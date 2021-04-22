Register
19:14 GMT22 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Iranian Officer of Revolutionary Guards, with Israel flag drawn on his boots, is seen during graduation ceremony, held for the military cadets in a military academy, in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2018

    Newly Appointed Deputy Commander of IRGC Quds Force Warns Israel Surrounded by ‘Resistance Forces’

    © Photo : Tasnim News Agency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107392/52/1073925246_0:11:1200:686_1200x675_80_0_0_2bc86a42ef369e75892fb80758535d8c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202104221082702443-newly-appointed-deputy-commander-of-irgc-quds-force-warns-israel-surrounded-by-resistance-forces/

    Already hostile relations between Iran and Israel took another turn for the worse this month following an attack on the Natanz uranium enrichment plant which Tehran almost immediately blamed on Tel Aviv. Nuclear tensions have been further exacerbated by back-and-forth Iranian-Israeli claims about attacks on one another’s shipping.

    The “Zionist regime” is beset by Iran-allied “resistance forces,” which are pushing it ever-closer to its eventual downfall, Brig Gen Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh, newly appointed deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, has said.

    In a ceremony in Isfahan, Iran on Thursday paying tribute to his late predecessor, Mohammad Hejazi, who died of a heart attack on Sunday, Fallahzadeh praised the late commander as a modest “teacher and a model of morality,” recalled his war record during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War, and vowed to continue on the path he set.

    “Were it not for the command of generals such as Qassem Soleimani and Mohammad Hejazi in the occupied territories, the world-devouring America and the usurper Zionist regime would not have given a chance to the Muslim World, and would have invaded countries one after another,” Fallahzadeh suggested.

    “The usurping Zionist regime should know that resistance forces are located in different parts of the world next to your headquarters, and they are ready to bring about your downfall at any moment,” he warned.

    Fallahzadeh was appointed by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – Iran’s supreme leader, on 19 April. He previously served as governor of Yazd province between 2007 and 2013. Fallahzadeh was deployed to Syria during that country’s war against a broad array of jihadist extremism in 2014, and was reportedly one of the five “main IRGC commanders” assisting Syrian forces during the 2014-2016 battle of Aleppo. He was wounded in 2016, prompting his redeployment back home. In 2017, he took part in the Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan as an advisor to then-Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari.

    After Soleimani’s January 2020 assassination, Fallahzadeh warned that the “criminal USA” would “definitely” be made to pay for the commander’s killing.

    In this 21 September 2016 file photo, Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran.
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Iran’s Quds Force Calls Scientist’s Assassination Handiwork ‘of Arrogant International Thieves’
    The Quds Force is an elite formation of the IRGC responsible for carrying out operations abroad. Forces from the unit have previously provided weapons and advisory assistance to the Syrian and Iraqi governments in their fight against Daesh (ISIS)* and other jihadist militias, and aided Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia during its war against Israeli forces during the 2006 Lebanon War. The US labeled the IRGC a terrorist organization in 2019, prompting Iran to designate the entire US military as terrorists in 2020.

    Diplomatic relations between Iran and Israel have been non-existent since the Iranian Revolution of 1979. In recent years, tensions have been exacerbated amid Israeli sabotage and assassination attacks targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme (Tel Aviv claims has a secret nuclear weapons component but Tehran vehemently denies the claims), and by Iranian support for Palestinian, Lebanese, Syrian and Iraqi forces in the region. The recent sabotage attack on the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, and back-and-forth claims about attacks on one another’s shipping, have led to a further spike in tensions.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia.

    Related:

    Iran Installs Advanced Uranium Enrichment Centrifuges in Natanz, Reports Say
    Iran Conducts Test Flights of 'Suicide' Drone - Video
    Pompeo Touts ‘Toughest' GOP Sanctions Bill on Iran Amid Signs of Tentative Progress at Vienna Talks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse