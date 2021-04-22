Register
05:29 GMT22 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest marking Land Day, in Sebastia near Nablus in the West Bank, 30 March 2021

    UNRWA Spokesman in West Bank Welcomes US Decision to Resume Funds & Says Money Will Be Spent Wisely

    © REUTERS / RANEEN SAWAFTA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082669589_0:7:3100:1750_1200x675_80_0_0_1fde15753f349fe9794e3c9d0e67987d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202104221082697448-unrwa-spokesman-in-west-bank-welcomes-us-decision-to-resume-funds--says-money-will-be-spent-wisely/

    In the past, the UN body has been slammed for alleged corruption, the uneven distribution of funds and excessive spending but Sami Shaashaa says these accusations are groundless and aimed at delegitimising the agency.

    So far, 2021 has been positive for the Palestinians. 

    The Biden administration that came to power in January replaced Donald Trump, whom the PA considered hostile. In March, Washington announced it would grant the PA and authorities in Gaza $15 million to fight the impact of COVID-19 and food insecurity. Recently, the White House has also decided to restore most of its $360 million assistance package, which was significantly trimmed in 2018.

    According to the plan, Palestinians will soon see $235 million coming in; $75 million will be dedicated to economic and development assistance. $10 million will be invested into USAid, the US Agency for International Development and $150 million will be given to UNRWA, the United Nations relief body that assists Palestinian refugees.

    Step in the Right Direction 

    In the West Bank and Gaza, the anticipation of such generous donations has already lifted spirits, and Sami Shaashaa, the spokesman of UNRWA in the West Bank, says he welcomes the decision of President Biden to resume US assistance to his organisation.

    "We are happy at the decision as it will help millions of Palestinian refugees to overcome their ongoing economic suffering." 

    The past couple of years have been particularly challenging for the Palestinians. Many donors have trimmed their assistance to their cause, while the coronavirus pandemic that erupted in February 2020 didn't make the situation any easier, shattering the already fragile economy.

    In the fourth quarter of 2020, unemployment in the West Bank stood at 15 percent. In the Gaza Strip nearly 50 percent of the population was reported as unemployed. Poverty rates have also gone up, with a World Bank Report suggesting that nearly 30 percent of the Palestinians had been pushed into dire economic conditions.

    Now, with millions of dollars expected to be unlocked, UNRWA can breathe a sigh of relief and Shaashaa says the money will be used wisely. 

    "We will be investing this money into education and health projects as well as the provision of food and other sustainable development initiatives, including water desalination."

    The UNRWA has a strong presence in the West Bank and Gaza, where it employs thousands of employees and operates dozens of schools, medical institutions and various centres.

    They are also involved in reducing poverty in the Palestinian refugees camps, promoting the role of women, and improving the region's environmental conditions -- projects that require generous cash donations.

    No More Corruption?

    Previously, their work has been widely criticised. The organisation was accused of corruption, the unwise distribution of funds and excessive spending

    They have also been blamed for supporting Fatah and Hamas, and for fuelling hatred through textbooks that are used in various UNRWA schools across the West Bank and Gaza.

    But for Shaashaa these and similar claims are groundless, and he says that his organisation is committed to "easing the Palestinian suffering".

    "Since its establishment in 1949, UNRWA has been doing its best to provide Palestinian refugees with all necessary services. These accusations stem from the desire to push [donor nations] to reduce our funds and hurt our organisation that has so far played a pivotal role in assisting families in need."

    Shaashaa is not taken aback by the accusations thrown his way. Nor does he take it personally. Rather, he has vowed to continue the fight for the cause.

    "UNRWA will continue to provide services to the Palestinian population. They have been suffering from the lack of funds and ongoing crisis, and we will make sure to adopt an emergency plan that will put (the servicing of) their needs back on track."
    Tags:
    aid, US, West Bank, UNRWA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse