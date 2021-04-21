Syrian Air Defences Repel 'Israeli Aggression' Near Damascus

The Israeli Defense Forces announced on Thursday that the Israeli army had attacked missile batteries in Syria, responding to a launch of a missile that fell earlier in the day near the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center.
"A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel’s southern Negev. In response, we struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional surface-to-air batteries in Syria," the IDF tweeted.
BREAKING: A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel’s southern Negev.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 22, 2021
In response, we struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional surface-to-air batteries in Syria.
Earlier Syrian state-run SANA reported that Syrian air defence systems had been repelling an Israeli rocket attack near the capital of Damascus.
According to SANA, the attack occurred in the area of the city of Dumayr which is located in about 45 km from the capital of Damascus. At least four Syrian servicemen were injured as a result of the attack, according to SANA.
"Approximately at 01:38 today [22:38 GMT on Wednesday], Israel committed an act of air aggression with the use of missiles from the occupied Golan Heights, having hit some targets in the outskirts of Damascus. Our air defense systems have repelled the aggression and downed the majority [of missiles]. The aggression left four servicemen injured and caused some material damage," the Syrian defense ministry said in a statement.
