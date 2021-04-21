Register
06:13 GMT21 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a news conference next to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) after their meeting in the PM's office in Jerusalem February 8, 2021

    Netanyahu 'Dragging Feet' on Palestinian Polls, Fears Losing His Seat, Senior PLO Official Claims

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082155675_0:0:2982:1678_1200x675_80_0_0_d1dd9a1fb2dd7a2680c31da850a76603.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202104211082685918-netanyahu-dragging-feet-on-palestinian-polls-fears-losing-his-seat-senior-plo-official-claims/

    Mahmoud Abbas has repeatedly stated that no vote will be possible without the participation of East Jerusalem residents. But with only one and a half months left until Palestinians go to the polls, the issue of the disputed city has not been resolved yet, with Israel remaining silent on whether it will allow those elections.

    A European delegation is set to visit Ramallah this week in a bid to mull over placing its observers in the upcoming parliamentary race set for 22 May, an Israeli news website reported.

    This comes just weeks after the European Union sent Israel an official request to let the bloc's observers into the country, a plea that hasn't been answered yet.

    Netanyahu 'Dragging His Feet'

    Elias Zananiri, a Ramallah-based Palestinian Liberation Organisation senior member, says the bloc is unlikely to get any "clear-cut" response from officials in Jerusalem, as the latter have bigger problems to worry about.

    The problems in question are the ongoing political crisis in Israel and the fact that four rounds of elections in two years have failed to produce any definite outcome. 

    A Palestinian labourer works at the construction site of a house during a lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, 15 March 2021
    © REUTERS / RANEEN SAWAFTA
    Buried Peace and Ignored Rights: What's The Prospect For Palestinians if Netanyahu Gets Re-Elected?
    Now, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to struggle to form a coalition, Zananiri says the PM will probably choose to be on the fence when it comes to deciding on what policy to take on the Palestinian elections, and whether they can be held in East Jerusalem, an area of major dispute between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

    In the past, Israel had allowed the city's Palestinians to take part in the polls, as stipulated by the Oslo Accords of 1993. This time, however, history might not repeat itself, primarily because of Netanyahu's political dilemma. 

    "If Netanyahu approves elections in East Jerusalem, he will blow up his chances to build an extreme right-wing coalition, and it might also increase the probability of right-wingers moving away from his camp. If he doesn't let those polls happen, he will lose the support of Raam [an Islamic party] and that means he will not have a chance to form a government." 

    And when it is hard to decide, Netanyahu prefers to wait, a tactics that might soon prove itself. 

    Might the Elections Be Called Off?

    Recently it was reported that the Palestinians might be postponing their vote to an indefinite future, with the US allegedly backing such a move.

    The official reason for such a step would be the decision of Israel not to let East Jerusalemites take part in the legislative polls. But some Israeli experts are certain that that might only be an excuse.

    Palestinian policemen guard outside the Palestinian legislative council in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 16, 2021.
    © REUTERS / MOHAMAD TOROKMAN
    Palestinian Elections' Dates Might be Set but They're Far From Certain; Here's Why
    The real reason, they believe, would be the low chances of Fatah, which currently controls the West Bank, winning the parliamentary battle.

    In recent years Fatah has been losing its popularity among the general public, partially because of its failure to achieve any tangible results vis-a-vis Israel and partially because of the dire economic situation that has been exacerbated due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in February 2020.

    According to a recent Palestinian poll, Fatah would only get the support of 22 percent of voters, whereas 28 percent have vowed to back the long-time prisoner Marwan Barghouti, associated with the new "Freedom" list. The same survey also found that 30 percent of respondents would cast their ballots in favour of Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, is the main rival of Fatah, and is considered a terrorist group by Israel.

    But Zananiri suggests not jumping to conclusions. "The situation might still change because you cannot anticipate how people will be voting when they finally go to the polling stations."

    "I personally don't think that Abbas should be worried. The reason is simple. People have witnessed what Hamas did over the past 24 years in Gaza so they will not rush to vote for them. Besides, Abbas is a hero in public perception for his strong stance against [former US President] Trump and his 'deal of the century'."
    Tags:
    Israel, PLO, Election, Palestinians, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo combination created on March 14, 2019 shows (L) Pakistani waiter Rozi Khan posing for a photograph at Dilbar Hotel in Rawalpindi on February 22, (R) US actor Peter Dinklage at the HBO premiere of My Dinner With Herve at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on October 4, 2018.
    Look-Alike Day: Prominent Figures Who Have Doubles
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse