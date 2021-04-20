Iran Not Willing to Give Concessions Beyond Nuclear Deal

Tehran said it is not interested in revitalising the Nuclear Deal through a step-by-step plan amid Vienna talks.

Iran hopes to achieve the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) through constructive negotiations, spokesman of the Iranian administration Ali Rabiei said. He noted, however, that Tehran is not willing to give any concessions beyond the nuclear deal.

"Technically, it is possible to lift all the sanctions that violate the JCPOA and fully revive the agreement in the short term. We hope to achieve the desired outcome through constructive negotiations," Rabiei said.

"We are in no hurry to reclaim our obvious rights in the agreement and we are not willing to give any concessions beyond the framework of the JCPOA," he added.

Rabiei said that the US administration can in a short time return to its obligations under the JCPOA, which it has violated, and then Iran "can quickly verify [the process] and … will swiftly return to our commitments".

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 group of countries, which required Iran to scale back its nuclear programme and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal in 2018, re-imposed sanctions on Iran, and initiated even stricter financial hurdles, much to the disappointment of the other signatories. Trump did it as part of his “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Responding to the JCPOA violation, Tehran has taken several steps against denuclearisation, arguing that since the US abandoned the deal first, they should take the first step in renegotiating and ultimately removing sanctions.

Last week, the world powers resumed talks in Vienna in a bid to drive Washington and Tehran into compliance with the nuclear accords.