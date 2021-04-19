Register
02:21 GMT19 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    IRGC receives offensive fast boats at a ceremony in Bandar Abbas, May 28, 2020.

    Deputy Chief of Iran's Quds Force Hejazi Dies of Heart Attack Aged 65

    © Photo : Mehr News Agency / Rahbar Emamdadi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107944/65/1079446558_0:-1:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_971d751835a24030c4750494bd769317.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202104191082666055-deputy-chief-of-irans-quds-force-hejazi-dies-of-heart-attack-aged-65/

    Hejazi served as deputy commander of the elite wing of the IRGC under Esmail Ghaani, the successor of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US targeted attack at the International Airport in Baghdad. Hejazi is said to have had significant experience in Lebanon.

    The deputy commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, Mohammad Hussein-Zada Hejazi, died of a heart attack on Sunday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps announced in a statement.

    65-year-old Hejazi, who served at the rank of Brigadier General, was a direct subordinate of Iran's General Qasem Soleimani until the latter's death early last year in a US drone attack. He was appointed the Quds Force Deputy Commander in late January following Soleimani's death by the country's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

    Hejazi helped lead its expeditionary forces, which is an elite and powerful group that manages international operations. He had previously been leading the Guard's paramilitary forces in Lebanon, where he joined forces fighting Daesh* and other terrorist groups, according to the statement.

    Hejazi, who was born in the Iranian city of Isfahan in 1956, entered the Guard after the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and rose through the ranks to become the head of the paramilitary Basij volunteer corps for a decade, during which time the force transformed into a pillar of the country's defense and political apparatus.
    An undated photo of Mohammad Hossein-Zadeh Hejazi
    © CC BY 4.0 / Wikimedia / Amin Ahouei
    An undated photo of Mohammad Hossein-Zadeh Hejazi

    He regularly shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria, according to media reports.

    The death of the IRGC top commander follows last week's news of an incident recorded in the power distribution network at the nuclear plant in Natanz. Iran has repeatedly stated it believes that Israel was behind the alleged attack on the nuclear plant. The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, called the incident "nuclear terrorism."

    According to a statement by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Tehran has decided to increase the level of uranium enrichment to 60% in response to the purported sabotage at the nuclear facility in Natanz.

    Related:

    Iran Showcases Dozens of Domestically-Produced Drones During Annual Military Parade
    ‘Iran, We’re Watching You’: IDF Sends Menacing Message to Quds Force in Wake of Syria Strikes
    Iran Reportedly Builds New Structures at Parchin Complex Purportedly Involved in Missile R&D
    Iran’s Quds Force Calls Scientist’s Assassination Handiwork ‘of Arrogant International Thieves’
    ‘Asymmetric Warfare’: India's Anti-Terror Unit Claims Iran's Quds Force Behind Israeli Embassy Blast
    Tags:
    General Soleimani, Qasem Soleimani, general, Iran's Army, Iran policy, iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse