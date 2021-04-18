5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Iran, EMSC Reports

A powerful 5.6-magnitude earthquake has hit Iran, with the epicentre located around 100 kilometres from the city of Bushehr, at a depth of 5 kilometres, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported on Saturday.
So far, the authorities have not reported about any casualties or damage from the quake. There are also no reports about whether the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was affected by the tremor.
M5.6 #earthquake (#زلزله) strikes 101 km NW of Bandar Būshehr (#Iran) 19 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/o9hUaeORj3— EMSC (@LastQuake) April 18, 2021
