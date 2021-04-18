Register
08:03 GMT18 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A patient who is suffering from the Covid-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus is treated at the intensive care unit of the Geitaoui hospital in the Lebanese capital Beirut, on January 14, 2021.

    As COVID-19 Rages in Lebanon, Authorities are Struggling to Establish a Steady Supply of Jabs

    © AFP 2021 / ANWAR AMRO
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082661008_0:14:3196:1812_1200x675_80_0_0_7e8d5164720b579e510ac3df6accd5e4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202104181082660991-as-covid-19-rages-in-lebanon-authorities-are-struggling-to-establish-a-steady-supply-of-jabs/

    So far, Lebanon has vaccinated only 2.2 percent of its citizens. But to reach a herd immunity, it will need millions of vaccines and an impressive sum of money, cash that Beirut does not have.

    Lebanon, a nation of nearly seven million people, has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days. 

    Last week, the total number of infections exceeded half a million, while the death toll from the virus reached 6,778.

    Jabs Not Flowing

    But while the numbers keep climbing, the mass vaccination drive that kicked off in mid-February is sputtering; and Dr Eid Azar, an infectious disease specialist at Beirut's Saint George Hospital, says the moderate pace can largely be attributed to the low flow of the jab supply.

    "We have been vaccinating 40,000 to 50,000 people a week - this is approximately the amount [of jabs] we are getting. The plan started with 75-year-olds and medical workers. Then it was expanded to 65-year-olds and above. The idea is that everyone, who registered to get a jab, will do so by the end of May".

    At the current pace, Lebanon has only vaccinated 2.2 percent of its population, which translates into approximately 300,000 doses having been administered so far.

    A woman flashes a victory sign as she receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a nationwide vaccination campaign, at the Saint George Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    A woman flashes a victory sign as she receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a nationwide vaccination campaign, at the Saint George Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

    In a bid to improve those numbers and speed up the vaccination drive, Lebanon's private sector has stepped in, reportedly importing one million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V

    As of the beginning of April, only 50,000 doses have reached Lebanon. The Arab nation has also received nearly 225,000 vials of the Pfizer vaccine and around 34,000 jabs of AstraZeneca that were used to vaccinate teachers and people aged 55 and above.

    Game Changer?

    Azar says the situation is likely to improve in the upcoming months. In April, Lebanon is to receive 100,000 doses of the Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V and in June, the Arab nation is expected to see 1.5 million doses of Pfizer and another 600,000 jabs of Sputnik V.  

    "It will be a game changer", he says, talking about the anticipated supplies. But for Lebanon to reach a herd immunity, millions more will be needed, and that requires cash that the government does not have.

    The country's economy has been faltering for years but the situation deteriorated in 2019, pushing thousands of Lebanese citizens onto the streets. Back then, it was estimated that Lebanon needed $20-$25 billion to re-emerge from its fiscal crisis.

    Then came the deadly Beirut explosion of August 2020 that shattered what had already been a fragile situation, while the raging coronavirus and the restrictive measures taken to curb its spread resulted in high rates of unemployment and poverty.

    According to reports, 55 percent of the country's population live in poverty, a figure that has almost doubled since 2019.

    The Lebanese authorities want to put an end to the current crisis. They'd like to see the economy opening up and life getting back on track. But for that to happen Lebanon needs to hit herd immunity and that can only be achieved if several conditions are met, says Azar. 

    "First, we need to ensure that the supply of vaccines will continue to flow. And second, we need to make sure that those, who haven't registered to get a jab yet, do so".

    Will that return a sense of normalcy to Lebanon? The expert remains hopeful, but reserved in his estimations.

    "It will depend on how fast we will finish the vaccination process and how effective it will be. If COVID-19 pops up again and causes more problems, it will be difficult to assess how fast we will get back on track".

    Tags:
    Sputnik V, vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse