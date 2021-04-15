Video: Israeli Air Force Strikes Gaza in Retaliation for Earlier Rocket Launch

Observers in Gaza reported a series of airstrikes on Friday. They filmed explosions and recorded sounds of jet fighters screaming overhead.
The jets have reportedly struck an observation point in central Gaza east of Khan Yunis. There have not been any reported casualties yet.
IDF airstrike this evening in #Gaza after a rocket was fired earlier today towards southern #Israel.#BreakingNews #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/itJfOFvytp
Urgente: vídeo: aviones israelíes de guerra bombardean la Franja de Gaza en estos momentos. pic.twitter.com/F2DIloNwlB— Palestina Hoy 🇵🇸 (@HoyPalestina) April 15, 2021
📹@Omar_Gaza Says: The horrors that woke me up minutes ago as #Gaza was being under attack by #Israeli F16s. #GazaUnderAttackhttps://t.co/TYd7HV1pmT pic.twitter.com/nSgWveFZVG— 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) April 15, 2021
On Thursday, which was Israeli Independence Day on the Hebrew calendar, a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip reportedly by Palestinian Islamic Jihad and impacted uninhabited territory in southern Israel.
In response to the rocket fired from Gaza at Israel earlier tonight, IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters just struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing site, a weapon smuggling tunnel and a military post.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 15, 2021
"In response to the rocket fired from Gaza at Israel earlier tonight, IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters just struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing site, a weapon smuggling tunnel and a military post," the Israel Defense Forces tweeted shortly after the strikes were reported. "We will not tolerate any threat to Israeli civilians."
