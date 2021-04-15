Video: Israel Sounds Air Defense Sirens After Rocket Strike From Gaza, Military Says

"As Israeli Independence Day comes to a close, terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket at Israel. 73 years after declaring independence, our fight to defend our freedom continues every day," the IDF tweeted.
Today, Israel marked today 73 years since the signing of the independence declaration. It has been controlling Gaza's air and maritime borders since the war of 1967.
Israeli media reported that the projectile hit an uninhabited territory in southern Israel.
Video of the rocket fire from Gaza this evening towards southern Israel. The projectile impacted an open area near the town of Nir Am. pic.twitter.com/mXtYXKnwbg— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 15, 2021
In late March, the Israeli forces hit military targets of Palestine's Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip in what the IDF said was a tit-for-tat rocket attack.
The announcement of the retaliatory attack on Hamas facilities came as Netanyahu addressed his supporters in the headquarters of the Lukid Party, which won the elections by a wide margin, according to the findings of an exit poll by the KAN public broadcaster.
Tel-Aviv holds Hamas, which is in control of the Gaza Strip, responsible for any attack coming from across the border. The group has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.
