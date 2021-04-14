Multiple Missile Deployments Strike Turkish Armed Forces, Erbil Airfield

Explosions have sounded off near Iraq's Erbil International Airport on Wednesday, with reports surfacing that additional strikes were reported on Turkish military camps in nearby areas.
A security source informed Sputnik that in addition to the missile that struck the Erbil airport, there were two other unidentified rockets that hit a Turkish military camp in Bashiqa and an undisclosed village.
"A missile fell on the territory of the military camp of the Turkish Armed Forces in the city of Bashiqa," the source said, adding that there was no information about casualties. The source further noted that "another missile fell in a nearby village, as a result of which a civilian was wounded."
Footage shared on social media show several first responder teams making their way to the scene as smoke billows in the air at the Erbil airfield.
— Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) April 14, 2021
— Mirna Henry (@Mirnahh) April 14, 2021
Unconfirmed reports indicate that the rocket that was deployed in Erbil was meant to strike a warehouse located on the grounds.
The distance between Bashiqa and Erbil is roughly 50 miles.
It's unclear how many munitions were used in total, and whether the explosion resulted in any fatalities.
