Zarif: Iran Reserves Right to Do Whatever It Takes To Protect Its Citizens After Natanz Incident

In a letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday, Zarif noted that a deliberate attack on a nuclear facility is "nuclear terrorism and a war crime."
"Israel threatened and now boasts about action to prevent restoration of JCPOA after US election," Zarif wrote on Twitter. "If US wants to avert consequences of this foolish gamble, it must cease to consider economic terrorism perpetrated by [former US President Donald] Trump or recent nuclear terrorism as negotiating leverage & remove all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or relabeled since the adoption of the JCPOA."
"After timely verification of removal of all US sanctions, Iran will respond by stopping all remedial measures—which will now take a significant upward leap following this latest terrorist sabotage," he added.
On Sunday, an explosion at the Natanz facility, which produces low-purity refined uranium, temporarily interrupted its power supply. No one was hurt in the incident, but some of the IR-1 centrifuges were damaged, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson.
