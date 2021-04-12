'I Will Twist Your Head Off': Benny Gantz Reacts to Journo's Question About Iran's Natanz Incident

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz jokingly told journalist Or Heller that he will "twist his head off" after he asked the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to comment on the incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility.
It happened when Gantz and Austin were visiting the Nevatim Air Base in southern Israel on 12 April.
Heller shared a video of Gantz's reaction on Twitter.
שר הביטחון בני גנץ ומזכיר ההגנה האמריקני לויד אוסטין בביקור כעת בבסיס חיל האוויר בנבטים בבוקר מתוח מול האיראנים. pic.twitter.com/7tR2d6dV4j— Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) April 12, 2021
Austin did not react to Heller's question in any way.
A US State Department spokesperson declined to comment on the situation around Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility and Tehran’s accusations of Israel's involvement in the attack.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that Iran believes Israel is behind the recent power outage at the Natanz nuclear facility.
On Sunday, Iran's Vice President and Atomic Energy Chief Ali Akbar Salehi described the incident as "nuclear terrorism." Tehran claims the "accident" was planned by Israel.
