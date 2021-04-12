Register
11:18 GMT12 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

    Natanz Attack Reportedly Planned ‘Long Before’ Vienna Talks on Iran’s Nuclear Programme

    © REUTERS / Handout .
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/13/1079927721_0:408:2819:1994_1200x675_80_0_0_2cac4d017e83c495a42801196b47d91a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202104121082605803-natanz-attack-reportedly-planned-long-before-vienna-talks-on-irans-nuclear-programme/

    Iran’s main uranium enrichment facility was hit in what officials have characterized as an “act of nuclear terrorism” on Sunday. Israeli and US media have since suggested that the nuclear incident was the result of a “classified Israeli operation.”

    The attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility was plotted “long before” the start of the ongoing meeting of the joint commission of the remaining members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, and was aimed at weakening Tehran’s negotiating position at the meetings, The Jerusalem Post has reported, citing sources.

    The paper’s sources indicated that the attack’s planners were uncertain whether Iran and the US – whose negotiators arrived in Vienna last week but were not allowed to join the talks directly, would return to serious negotiations about Washington’s possible rejoining of the nuclear accord.

    JPost’s sources also gave the outlet the impression “that the covert war against Iran is ongoing and constant and focused on preventing it from getting close to the nuclear threshold regardless of the world powers’ specific policy on the issue at any given moment.”

    The reporting serves as further confirmation of earlier reports by US and Israeli media suggesting that the Natanz incident was the result of a “terror attack,” and that Israel’s Mossad intelligence service was involved. Late Sunday, the New York Times reported that the incident was the result of a “deliberately planned explosion” in a “classified Israeli operation.” The paper alleged, citing unnamed sources in US and Israeli intelligence, that the incident set back Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities dramatically and that it could take at least nine months for work to resume at the facility.

    On Monday, Iran’s security services announced that they had established the identity of a person said to be involved in the attack on Natanz, with the individual said to be still at large.

    Anti-aircraft guns guarding Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
    © CC BY 2.0 / Hamed Saber / Natanz nuclear
    Iran Accuses Israel of Being Behind Natanz Sabotage Attack, Vows Revenge
    Tel Aviv rarely comments on its intelligence services’ operations abroad, and officials have not commented on the Natanz incident one way or the other. Tehran, meanwhile, has accused the Jewish State of involvement, with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warning that Iran would “take…revenge on the Zionists” at its convenience, and accusing Tel Aviv of trying to sabotage talks on the nuclear agreement.

    Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would not be bound by any possible revival of the nuclear deal, warning Israel’s “closest friends” in America that “a deal with Iran that threatens us with annihilation will not obligate us.”

    The Natanz incident comes amid the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna between Tehran and the other remaining parties to the JCPOA, including Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union. US negotiators arrived in the Austrian capital last week, but have not been allowed to directly participate in the talks, per Iran’s request. Instead, the US has resorted to shuttle diplomacy to communicate its position to the JCPOA parties.

    On Friday, Politico reported, citing Biden administration officials, that Washington was not prepared to lift all sanctions to get Iran back to compliance with the JCPOA. Tehran has repeatedly demanded that the US drop all its illegal sanctions, only after which the Islamic Republic would return to its obligations regarding uranium enrichment.

    On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik that the Vienna talks would continue in spite of the Natanz incident.

    Centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility
    © AP Photo / Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
    Centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility

    String of Provocations

    A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
    WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Iran's President Accuses Israel of Assassinating Nuclear Scientist to Provoke War in Region
    The suspected terrorist incident at Natanz is the latest hostile act in the decades-long mostly covert battle between Iran and Israel. In recent weeks, the two countries have accused one another of a series of sabotage attacks on one another’s commercial vessels, with Tehran suspecting Tel Aviv in last week’s attack on one of its merchant ships in the Red Sea. Iran also holds Israel responsible for the November assassination of a senior nuclear scientist outside Tehran. Tel Aviv did not comment on those claims. Iran has responded to each provocation by threatening to retaliate at a time and place of its choosing, but has also indicated that it would not be taunted into a major regional war with Tel Aviv and its allies.

    Related:

    Atomic Energy Organization Spokesman Reportedly 'Had an Accident' When Visiting Natanz
    NYT: Israeli Secret Operation in Natanz Set Iran Enrichment Capacity Back by at Least Nine Months
    Iran Accuses Israel of Being Behind Natanz Sabotage Attack, Vows Revenge
    Iran's Special Services Reportedly Identify Person Involved in Natanz Attack
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse