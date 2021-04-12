Iran's Special Services Reportedly Identify Person Involved in Natanz Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian special services have established the identity of a person who was involved in the sabotage attack at the Natanz nuclear facility, an official from the intelligence ministry told Nour News agency on Monday.

The identity of the person who disrupted the operation of the power grid at Natanz, as a result of which the electricity supply to a hall was interrupted, has been established, Nour News reported, citing the official.

According to Nour News, an effort to detain the malefactor is ongoing.

An explosion occurred at a uranium enrichment plant in Natanz, in Isfahan province in central Iran on 11 April. Officials in the Islamic Republic immediately classified the accident as an “act of nuclear terrorism”.

Israeli media earlier suggested that the incident was not an "accident" but the result of a cyberattack, possibly plotted by Tel Aviv. The outlet did not reveal its sources, but Natanz in the past had already fallen victim to a hacker attack via the Stuxnet virus.

Multiple media outlets, including the New York Times, also quoted unnamed intelligence sources as suggesting that the country's Mossad spy agency held a successful sabotage operation at the Iranian nuclear site, potentially setting back enrichment work there by months. Israel has not commented on the incident so far.

Iran, meanwhile, has already accused its arch-enemy of being behind the sabotage incident and vowed revenge.