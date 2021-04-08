Register
06:29 GMT08 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech at the Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes Remembrance Day opening ceremony in memory of the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators, at Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem April 7, 2021

    Netanyahu: 'Best Friends' Should Know Israel Will Not Be Obligated by Iranian Nuclear Deal

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    6010
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082568327_0:376:2701:1895_1200x675_80_0_0_f3e8e7c8b1573c32ab6d20f41ab9ee12.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202104081082568310-netanyahu-best-friends-should-know-israel-will-not-be-obligated-by-iranian-nuclear-deal/

    The possibility of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) being revived is inching closer as talks between the parties to the pact are under way in Vienna. Israel has been opposed to the deal from the outset, seeking another format to more widely restrict Iran's nuclear programme and military power.

    Israel will not be bound by a possible revival of the Iran nuclear agreement, because the country should be able to defend itself against a potential aggressor, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday in a speech at an official Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony.

    "A deal with Iran that threatens us with annihilation will not obligate us", he claimed, commenting the ongoing talks in Vienna between the joint JCPOA commission and Iranian representatives.

    According to Netanyahu, the nuclear agreement in its original form "is worthless".

    "I say to our closest friends too: 'A deal with Iran that threatens us with annihilation will not obligate us'. Only one thing will obligate us: to prevent those who wish to destroy us from carrying out their plans", the prime minister said.

    The US recently expressed its intention to reconstruct the nuclear agreement, abandoned by Washington in 2018. The US has demanded that Tehran reverse some steps taken since then to improve its nuclear programme, but the Islamic Republic noted that the US should first remove all sanctions, reimposed after the nation's withdrawal from the pact.

    Tel Aviv has been opposed to the JCPOA from the very beginning, and after the possibility of its resumption emerged, claimed that the "old format" could help Iran create "nucleal arsenal" and urged for broader restrictions for Iran.

    According to earlier reports, Israel is seeking "an improved and long-term nuclear deal" that would include articles on Tehran's ballistic missile programme and its activity in the Middle East, sometimes defined by Tel Aviv as terrorism-related. Meanwhile, Iran has constantly denied allegations that it is seeking to obtain nuclear weapons.

    During the aforementioned remembrance ceremony, Netanyahu also slammed the International Criminal Court's "outrageous" ruling to launch an investigation into potential Israeli war crimes against the Palestinians, saying the Jewish people "have every right to defend themselves from their enemies".

    On 8 April, countries across the globe mark Holocaust Remembrance Day to honour the memory of 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust, and also  commemorate the Jewish resistance movement of those times.

    Related:

    Iranian-American Nuclear Talks and the Trouble Brewing in Ukraine
    Lifting Anti-Iranian Sanctions by US First Step to Restore JCPOA, Iranian Diplomat Says
    US Ready to Lift Iranian Sanctions Inconsistent With JCPOA, State Department Says
    Tags:
    iran, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Holocaust Remembrance Day, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse