Syrian Air Defenses Repel 'Israeli Aggression' Over Damascus - SANA

On Thursday, Syrian air defense systems responded to what was described as "Israeli aggression" in the southern region of the country, SANA agency reported.
According to the report, a number of missiles were downed.
SANA reported that the strikes came from the area of the Golan Heights and Lebanon. One of the air defense missiles reportedly "chased" an Israeli warplane over the border area.
A video allegedly showing the air defense systems responding to the attack has emerged online.
Video reportedly of active air defense over #Damascus this evening. pic.twitter.com/tx0bFV9KPP— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) April 7, 2021
No immediate information on damage or casualties was available.
Earlier in March, Syrian state media reported that the country's air defense systems repelled "Israeli" airstrikes in the south of Damascus. Israel has not commented the reports.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)