Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Intercepts Houthis' Drone Launched Towards Khamis Mushait

The Saudi-led military coalition, fighting in Yemen, said in prevented another armed drone attack, conducted by the Yemeni movement, state TV reported on Thursday.
The explosives-laden drone was reportedly fired towards the Saudi south-western city of Khamis Mushait after Houthis attacked the same area for the second consecutive day, according to Saudi Arabia's reports.
The armed opposition group, according to Saudi-led coalition and recurring Houthi's statements, continues bombarding the kingdom's south areas, targeting infrastructure and other crutial facilities, as a response to coalition's armed operations.
In March, the kingdom offered ceasefire, peacefull talks restart and partial removal of the bloсkade, imposed on Yemeni transport nodes. Houthi, in their turn, pointed out that the suggested agreement was "not enough" and there was "nothing new", referring to their expectations of total ending the blockade of ports and airports.
"Opening the airports and seaports is a humanitarian right and should not be used as a pressure tool," the Houthis' chief negotiator, Mohammed Abdulsalam highlighted.
Saudi-led coalition provides military support to the Yemeni government in exile since 2015 after being invited by president Hadi. The Yemen's civil war between government forces and the armed Houthi political opposition started in 2014. Houthis, which are largely based in the north of the country, on the Saudi border, demand broader autonomy and representation in government.
